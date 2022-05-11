Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.

GTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,382. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,455,000 after buying an additional 99,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,220,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 89,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 167,158 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.