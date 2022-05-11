Gas (GAS) Price Tops $2.28 on Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded down 26.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00007959 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $23.11 million and $6.90 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

