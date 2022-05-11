Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 28.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 24.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.01. 951,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.50 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,541 shares of company stock worth $1,802,327 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.