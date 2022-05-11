Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE GRMN opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.83 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.54.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

