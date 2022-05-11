Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. 2,736,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,388. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.45%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

