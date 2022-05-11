GameCredits (GAME) Market Capitalization Tops $6.15 Million

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $6.15 million and $93,482.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00254990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017405 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003143 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,653,558 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

