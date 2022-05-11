Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0697

Gala (GALA) traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Gala has a market capitalization of $486.34 million and approximately $648.81 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gala has traded down 51% against the US dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

