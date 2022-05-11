FY2023 EPS Estimates for NFI Group Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NFI Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$757.22 million.

NFI has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.83.

TSE:NFI opened at C$12.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$951.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$10.39 and a 1-year high of C$31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -206.48%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 225,400 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,331,412.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,437,487 shares in the company, valued at C$109,926,057.86. Also, Director Larry Dean Edwards purchased 5,180 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,704. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 982,580 shares of company stock worth $15,485,854.

About NFI Group (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.