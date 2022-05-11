FY2022 EPS Estimates for Standex International Co. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standex International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.90. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

SXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. Standex International has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,243,000 after buying an additional 215,015 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,078,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,791,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 658.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

