FY2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.31. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.50 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.17.

TSE:PKI opened at C$33.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.68. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$31.18 and a 52 week high of C$41.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 666,130 shares in the company, valued at C$23,930,720.25.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

