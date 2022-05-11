FY2022 EPS Estimates for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Increased by Analyst

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE MNRL opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.97. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $3,305,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

