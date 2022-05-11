FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Issued By National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

BIP stock opened at $58.67 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.93). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

