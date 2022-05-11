Function X Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $116.44 million and $1.86 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,711.00 or 1.00103337 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00035739 BTC.
  • Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001035 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001506 BTC.
  • Nestree (EGG) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000062 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012738 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000911 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

