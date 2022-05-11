Function X Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $116.44 million and $1.86 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,711.00 or 1.00103337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00035739 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012738 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

