Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 772 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,211,000 after purchasing an additional 192,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oshkosh by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,000 after acquiring an additional 133,693 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSK opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.87. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $88.42 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

