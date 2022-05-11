Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,781,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,891,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.67.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $340.18 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $334.75 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $497.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.08.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

