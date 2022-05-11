Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,578 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

