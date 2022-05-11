Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,443,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

