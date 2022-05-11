Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PVH by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 786.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 35,819 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.05. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

