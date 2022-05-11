Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 21.9% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,654,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,953,000 after purchasing an additional 655,823 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,386,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 16.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 149,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 34.6% in the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 995,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 255,554 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.