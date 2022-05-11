Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAKGet Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 21.9% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,654,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,953,000 after purchasing an additional 655,823 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,386,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 16.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 149,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 34.6% in the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 995,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 255,554 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.