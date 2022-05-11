Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,611. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $208.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Full House Resorts by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.