Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.42

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.42 and last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 13595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 319,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 154,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.