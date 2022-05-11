fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

Shares of fuboTV stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 24,214,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,758,846. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.69. fuboTV has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler bought 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in fuboTV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in fuboTV by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in fuboTV by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

