FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Cut to $6.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 96.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,285. The company has a market cap of $304.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 59,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $172,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,450.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 210.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

