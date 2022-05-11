FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating) by 373.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,880 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

BATS FJAN opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04.

