Frontier Price Down 32.3% Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $24.58 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,956,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

