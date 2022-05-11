Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Update

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 517.6% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRON. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

FRON traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. Frontier Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

