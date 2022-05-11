Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.71 on May 27th

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.7093 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

NYSE FMS opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

