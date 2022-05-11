FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Issues Earnings Results

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. FreightCar America updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RAIL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,432. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.23.

RAIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

