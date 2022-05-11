Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
FRLN traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.27. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.