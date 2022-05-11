Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FRLN traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.27. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.