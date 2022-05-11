Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 77,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,557. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $8.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

