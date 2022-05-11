Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 73,365 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

