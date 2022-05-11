Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $9.43.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
