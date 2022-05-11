Fosun International Ltd Sells 4,000,000 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Fosun International Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,519,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,000 shares during the quarter. ViewRay accounts for about 4.9% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 9.42% of ViewRay worth $85,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,079. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.71% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

