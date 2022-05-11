Fosun International Ltd Sells 100 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fosun International Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.27.

NYSE:DECK traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.20. 14,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.42. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

