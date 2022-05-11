Fosun International Ltd Purchases 23,478 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,478 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 0.6% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,563. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

