Fosun International Ltd Purchases 2,329 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,440,816. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.47 and its 200-day moving average is $259.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

