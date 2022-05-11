Fosun International Ltd Purchases 1,050 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after buying an additional 172,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

UNH stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.27. 91,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,765. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

