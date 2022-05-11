Fosun International Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fosun International Ltd cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,250 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,302. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

