Fosun International Ltd Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fosun International Ltd lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,165,627. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $367.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

