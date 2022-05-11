Fosun International Ltd Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 397,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 95,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,207. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

