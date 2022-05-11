Fosun International Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fosun International Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,390,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.03. 23,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.49. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

