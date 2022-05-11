Fosun International Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fosun International Ltd reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 507,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,396,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.