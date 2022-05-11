Fosun International Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 0.9% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $252.45. 20,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

