Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.05

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.05 and last traded at $68.05, with a volume of 18585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

