Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortuna Silver Mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

FSM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 151,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,988. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

