Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The company’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.