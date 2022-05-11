Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The company’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.