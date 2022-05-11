Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) PT Raised to $55.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Formula One Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.