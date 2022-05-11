ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

