Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Raised by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. 2,008,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,007,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

