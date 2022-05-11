Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Major Shareholder Motor Co Ford Sells 8,000,000 Shares

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of F traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 74,957,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,007,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $108,211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

