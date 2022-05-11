Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Plans GBX 1.85 Dividend

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Focusrite stock opened at GBX 980 ($12.08) on Wednesday. Focusrite has a one year low of GBX 802 ($9.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,830 ($22.56). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,136.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of £574.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33.

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,016 ($12.53) per share, with a total value of £39,349.68 ($48,513.97).

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

